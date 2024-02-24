Share this postThis NASCAR podcast is careening dangerously close to being a golf podcastpodracing.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPodracingThis NASCAR podcast is careening dangerously close to being a golf podcast1Share this postThis NASCAR podcast is careening dangerously close to being a golf podcastpodracing.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-38:22Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.This NASCAR podcast is careening dangerously close to being a golf podcastFeb 24, 20241Share this postThis NASCAR podcast is careening dangerously close to being a golf podcastpodracing.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptNo transcript...A Daytona where the best driver won? Now we’ve seen everything. Today we talk the season to come, the Ambetter Health 400, and what we’re pumped to see this year. Tyler can be found at Double or Nothing, and Neil can be found at Neil’s Substack.Share this discussionThis NASCAR podcast is careening dangerously close to being a golf podcastpodracing.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsPodracingA NASCAR Podcast hosted by sportswriters Neil Paine and Tyler Lauletta. Join us as we dive into the raucous world of NASCAR racing. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedEmail mobile setup linkRecent Episodes44:06Is my sport's VAR better than your sport's VAR?6 hrs ago53:13Who needs a Super Bowl at the end of the season? That's for losers.Feb 1730:02We're So BackFeb 31:01:49The Season Finale Nov 17, 20231:11:52The Championship is HereNov 3, 202358:47A distressingly limited number of remaining ovalsOct 27, 202353:30The Shocking Conclusion to the saga of Ryan Blaney's Illegal Front ShockOct 21, 2023
This NASCAR podcast is careening dangerously close to being a golf podcast